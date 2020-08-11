E........i on September 3, 2020

In the era of COVID-19, the ways in which we shop for and consume cannabis products have inexorably changes. But just because we have to be more sterile than ever before doesn't mean customer service needs to become frigid, either. The MS&P staff is a great example of COVID-era cannabis sales done right: the place is incredibly clean and well kept, but the staff has a warmth and love for cannabis that transcends the uncertainty and fear of the new world we're navigating together. They know their stuff and will guide you towards the perfect product to meet your needs. Whether you're looking for anxiety relief, an uplifting strain, or just something to help you hang a little looser, the MS&P pros have it down to a science.