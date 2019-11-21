Follow
Michigan Supply & Provisions - Morenci
71 products
STRAIN SPOTLIGHT!
Valid 11/18/2019 – 11/21/2019
20% OFF OG Cookies (all sizes)
Heaven Scent
from Michigan Supply & Provisions
21.72%
THC
CBD
$16.981 g
Legend of Nigeria
from Michigan Supply & Provisions
18.99%
THC
CBD
$47.17⅛ oz
Flo OG
from Michigan Supply & Provisions
15.92%
THC
CBD
$11.321 g
OG Cookies
from Michigan Supply & Provisions
21.99%
THC
CBD
$16.981 g
Cherry Cookies
from Unknown Brand
19.98%
THC
CBD
$14.151 g
Strawberry OG
from Michigan Supply & Provisions
20.1%
THC
CBD
$14.151 g
Head Master Kush
from RedBud Roots
21.3%
THC
CBD
$16.981 g
Venom
from Michigan Supply & Provisions
17.91%
THC
CBD
$14.151 g
Rug Burn OG Live Resin 1g | RedBud Roots
from RedBud Roots
70%
THC
CBD
$61.321 g
Death Star Live Resin .5g | RedBud Roots
from RedBud Roots
73.9%
THC
CBD
$33.02½ g
Rug Burn OG Live Resin .5g | RedBud Roots
from RedBud Roots
70%
THC
CBD
$33.02½ g
OG Cookies | Michigan Supply & Provisions
from Michigan Supply & Provisions
21.99%
THC
CBD
$108.497.05 g
OG Cookies | Michigan Supply & Provisions
from Michigan Supply & Provisions
21.99%
THC
CBD
$216.9814.05 g
White Walker Crumble .5g | Cannalicious
from Cannalicious
70.62%
THC
CBD
$28.3½ g
Chem IV Live Resin 1g | RedBud Roots
from RedBud Roots
66.5%
THC
CBD
$61.321 g
Chem IV Live Resin .5g | RedBud Roots
from RedBud Roots
66.5%
THC
CBD
$33.02½ g
Pink Cookies 1g | Cannalicious
from Cannalicious
71.1%
THC
1.3%
CBD
$47.171 g
In-store only
Death Star Live Resin 1g | RedBud Roots
from RedBud Roots
73.9%
THC
CBD
$61.321 g
Blueberry Sauce .5g | Cannalicious
from Cannalicious
66.03%
THC
CBD
$33.02½ g
Pina Collision | Church Cannabis
from Church Cannabis
79.7%
THC
CBD
$47.171 g
Over the Moon Snow Live Resin .5g | Cannalicious
from Cannalicious
72.57%
THC
CBD
$33.02½ g
Chem D Fire Sauce .5g | Cannalicious
from Cannalicious
67.31%
THC
CBD
$33.02½ g
Granola Funk Live Resin .5g | RedBud Roots
from RedBud Roots
68.2%
THC
CBD
$33.02½ g
Tropicana Haze Live Resin .5g | RedBud Roots
from RedBud Roots
66%
THC
CBD
$33.02½ g
Clementine Cured Resin 1g | RedBud Roots
from RedBud Roots
69.5%
THC
CBD
$42.451 g
NanaBerry 1g | Cannalicious
from Cannalicious
72.3%
THC
1%
CBD
$47.171 g
In-store only
Cornbread Live Resin .5g | Cannalicious
from Cannalicious
73.01%
THC
CBD
$33.02½ g
Sorbetto Snow Live Resin .5g | Cannalicious
from Cannalicious
72.63%
THC
CBD
$33.02½ g
Cotton Candy Live Resin .5g | Cannalicious
from Cannalicious
70.37%
THC
CBD
$33.02½ g
Lemon Shortbread | Proper Bakehouse
from Proper Bakehouse
100%
THC
CBD
$16.98each
Remedy CBD | Mary's Medicinals
from Mary's Medicinals
THC
500%
CBD
$56.6each
Chocolate Shortbread | Proper Bakehouse
from Proper Bakehouse
100%
THC
CBD
$16.98each
Green Apple Gummies | Guilty Pleasures
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
100%
THC
CBD
$11.32each
Remedy THC | Mary's Medicinals
from Mary's Medicinals
1000%
THC
CBD
$47.17each
Dark Cherry Chocolate | Midnight Roots
from Midnight Roots
185%
THC
CBD
$22.64each
Mango Gummies | MKX
from MKX
100%
THC
CBD
$11.32each
Milk Chocolate | Midnight Roots
from Midnight Roots
185%
THC
CBD
$22.64each
Cherry Gummies | Guilty Pleasures
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
100%
THC
CBD
$11.32each
Blue Raspberry Gummies | Guilty Pleasures
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
100%
THC
CBD
$11.32each
Strawberry Gummies | Guilty Pleasures
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
100%
THC
CBD
$11.32each
