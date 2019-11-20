Follow
THURSDAY!!!
-BOGO Evo Labs Cartridges || -B2G1 FREE Infusion || -$5 coupon w/ a purchase of a top shelf 1/8th || -30% off CBG || -Flights of Flower Sampler Pack (7 different grams, lg each for $50 before tax) || SAINT MARY'S FOOD DRIVE!!!!!!!!!!! ***WHILE SUPPLIES LAST*** Valid 11/21/19
Some exclusions or restrictions may apply. See dispensary for details. All rights reserved. Sales are subject to change without notice. Sales and promotions cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or promotions, unless specifically noted. No additional discounts apply, unless otherwise noted. Sales and promotions – including flash sales – are not applicable to prior purchases. All sales and promotions are while supplies last. No rainchecks will be issued. Selection may vary by location. All sales, promotions, offers and discounts are subject to equal or lesser value, if applicable. Legal allotment limits apply.
Staff picks
Keef Shots (Soda) - Lemonade
from Keef Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24100 mg
$24100 mg
Dutchie (Pre-Roll Pack) - Blue Dream
from Dutchie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$443 grams
$443 grams
Curaleaf Hemp (Topical) - After Sun Gel Cucumber
from Curaleaf
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$30300 mg
$30300 mg
All Products
(Private Reserve) Agent Orange
from AZ Nectar Farms
13.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
(Private Reserve) Blueberry Haze
from AZ Nectar Farms
17.37%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Blueberry Haze
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
(Private Reserve) Franco's Lemon Cheese
from AZ Nectar Farms
20.06%
THC
0.15%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
(Private Reserve) Garlicane
from AZ Nectar Farms
24.7%
THC
0.13%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
(Private Reserve) Monday Driver
from AZ Nectar Farms
20.82%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
(Private Reserve) Peanut Butter Punch
from AZ Nectar Farms
18.81%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
(Private Reserve) Plum Driver
from AZ Nectar Farms
18.48%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
(Private Reserve) Sour Punch
from AZ Nectar Farms
19.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
(Private Reserve) Tropicanna Skittlz
from AZ Nectar Farms
12.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
(Private Reserve) Valley Fever
from AZ Nectar Farms
18.33%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
(Baseline Special) The Sweeties [I/H] - 1/2 OZ
from Copperstate Farms
22.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweeties
Strain
$72½ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(Baseline Special) Durban Poison [S] - 1/2 OZ
from Nature's Medicines
11.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$72½ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(Baseline Special) Grease Monkey [H] - 1/2 OZ
from Copperstate Farms
20.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$72½ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(Baseline Special) In The Pines [S/H] - 1/2 OZ
from TopShelf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
In The Pines
Strain
$72½ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(Baseline Special) Purple Orange [2:1 CBD:THC] - 1/2 OZ
from Curaleaf
5.59%
THC
7.13%
CBD
$72½ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(Baseline Special) Sour Sunset [H] - 1/2 OZ
from TopShelf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Sunset
Strain
$72½ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(Baseline Tier) Afghan Extreme [I]
from TopShelf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(Baseline Tier) Fire Pebbles OG [H]
from TopShelf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(Baseline Tier) French Toast [I/H]
from TopShelf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackwater
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(Baseline Tier) Purple Orange [2:1 CBD:THC]
from Curaleaf
5.59%
THC
7.13%
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(Baseline Tier) Very Cherry [H]
from TopShelf
18.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Very Cherry
Strain
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
(Mid Tier) Gorilla GrapeVine [H]
from TopShelf
19.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$2161 ounce
(Mid Tier) Grease Monkey [I/H]
from TopShelf
20.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$2161 ounce
(Mid Tier) GSC [H]
from TopShelf
19.48%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$2161 ounce
(Mid Tier) White Dream [S/H]
from Giving Tree
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Dream
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$27⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$2161 ounce
(Top Tier) Chewbacca [I]
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2881 ounce
(Top Tier) G G # 4 [S/H]
from Abundant Organics
20.9%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2881 ounce
(Top Tier) Garanimals [I/H]
from Aeriz
21.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2881 ounce
(Top Tier) Jenny Kush [S/H]
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2881 ounce
(Top Tier) Mandarin Cookies [H]
from Tierra Grow
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2881 ounce
(Top Tier) Mimosa [I/H]
from Aeriz
19.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2881 ounce
(Top Tier) Tres Leches [S/H]
from Item 9 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Double Dream
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Abundant Organics (Rosin) - Cactus Breath
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Abundant Organics (Rosin) - Jenny Kush
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Bakked (Dabaratus) - 1:1 CBD:THC Hybrid
from Bakked
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Bakked (Dabaratus) - 1:1 CBD:THC Indica
from Bakked
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Bakked (Dabaratus) - 1:1 CBD:THC Sativa
from Bakked
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
