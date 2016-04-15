HandlerWolf on November 19, 2019

When I first walked in, they welcomed me as a new patient and had taken a reasonable amount of time, making sure I left understanding the science behind weed. I am also a veteran, and they offer a discount, and they have giveaways once and a while for vets. I have chronic pain, among other issues, and at the dispensary, the staff is always in the know about anything weed, such as new products coming out. They make excellent recommendations depending on what symptoms I would like to treat. The staff there go above and beyond to make you feel welcome. Even the security guards are friendly and welcoming. I have never had a bad experience with Midway Dispensary.