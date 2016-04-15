BennyAce
The employees there are awesome and a great place that makes you feel welcomed!
4.9
10 reviews
This dispensary isn’t the best the flower is low grade at a very high price I don’t recommend
When I first walked in, they welcomed me as a new patient and had taken a reasonable amount of time, making sure I left understanding the science behind weed. I am also a veteran, and they offer a discount, and they have giveaways once and a while for vets. I have chronic pain, among other issues, and at the dispensary, the staff is always in the know about anything weed, such as new products coming out. They make excellent recommendations depending on what symptoms I would like to treat. The staff there go above and beyond to make you feel welcome. Even the security guards are friendly and welcoming. I have never had a bad experience with Midway Dispensary.
Entire staff has excellent customer service skills and education on all products. We are always greeted with a warm welcome. Ease of check-in is great and the amazing smell of cannabis is all through the atmosphere. Without medical cannabis I would be in extreme pain I cannot use prescription pain meds. This place is a dream come true. Thank you to all who are employed at Midway Dispensary for your help and kindness with every visit.
Nice place wonderful staff very friendly and helpful
Thank you for such a kind comment! =]
Great location awesome staff very friendly and helpful
the staff is supreme, some of the best budtenders in Illinois hands down. The team goes above and beyond expectations and take the time outside of work to educate themselves on strains, ailments, and what works best together. All around great vibes and great location! Wendy's across the street for some munchies 👍🤸♀️
Place is awesome! Knowledgeable staff who are caring and patient with each individual customer they come across. Midway Dispensary is my favorite!!
Amazing staff and quality selection.
The location is very good! The dispensary has its own parking lot! That a plus because we don’t have to drive around looking for parking. The people are very knowledgeable and friendly!
