Ganja Days
Valid 1/28/2018 – 8/27/2021
Come on down and enjoy $24 eighths and $145 OZ's ALL DAY, EVERY DAY on select strains! Prices include tax.
Rec Only
All Products
Strawberry Fields - Bud (MEDICAL)
from Unknown Brand
20.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sublime - Bud (MEDICAL)
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Guava Jelly - Bud (MEDICAL)
from Unknown Brand
24.65%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cough Drop - CBD Bud (MEDICAL)
from Unknown Brand
8.3%
THC
10.9%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa - Bud (MEDICAL)
from Unknown Brand
23.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa - Bud
from Unknown Brand
23.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Member OG - Bud
from Unknown Brand
32.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Member OG
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato - Bud
from Unknown Brand
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Frizzle - Bud (MEDICAL)
from Unknown Brand
18.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Frizzle - Bud
from Unknown Brand
18.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Octane - Bud
from Unknown Brand
27.05%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Goji OG - Bud
from Unknown Brand
21.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Jack - Bud
from Unknown Brand
27.81%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OBI-WAN - Bud (MEDICAL)
from Unknown Brand
21.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OBI-WAN - Bud
from Unknown Brand
21.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White on White - Bud
from Unknown Brand
26.94%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdawg #4
from Unknown Brand
29.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Cake Killah - Bud
from Unknown Brand
23.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Fields - Bud
from Unknown Brand
20.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Margy - Bud
from Unknown Brand
21.34%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sublime - Bud
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Guava Jelly - Bud
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Outlaw State of Mind - Bud
from Unknown Brand
28.18%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peppermint - Bud
from Unknown Brand
18.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cough Drop - CBD Bud
from Unknown Brand
8.3%
THC
10.91%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Mountain Haze - Bud
from Unknown Brand
19.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crescendo #11
from Unknown Brand
28.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Sweet
from Unknown Brand
17.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Sunset
from Unknown Brand
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
22.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
30.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Snowball
from Unknown Brand
30.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG #7
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (MEDICAL)
from Unknown Brand
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdawg #4 (MEDICAL)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog 4
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani (MEDICAL)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger (MEDICAL)
from Unknown Brand
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
from Unknown Brand
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush
from Unknown Brand
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OJ Kush
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
12345