Mighty Tree is a new Medical and Recreational dispensary located at 2268 S. Delaware, near the Evans and Santa Fe light rail stop. We pride ourselves on our premium Mighty Tree grown flower, and an amazing selection of concentrates. Our budtenders are friendly and knowledgeable. Great deals!