New EPC Members $1500 pounds of Private Reserve Flower!!
Valid 3/5/2020 – 1/2/2021
New EPC sign overs get $1500 pounds of Mighty Tree Private Reserve flower Shake pounds- $640 Popcorn pounds- $800 Wholesale pounds- $1280
Afghani
from Mighty Tree
29.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger
from Mighty Tree
30.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue(f.k.a GG4)
from Mighty Tree
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Monster Live Budder
from Glacier Concentrates
78.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Monster
Strain
$391 g
In-store only
Afghani Fields Shatter
from Concentrate Supply Co.
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani X Strawberry Fields
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
All Products
Red Headed Stranger
from Spark
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The White X Cinderella '99
from Spark
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
The White X Cinderella '99
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Popcorn Nugs
from Mighty Tree
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$12⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Biesel
from Spark
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Biesel
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Spark
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Diesel
from Herbal Alternatives
31.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Diesel
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon OG X Durban Poison
from KGBI Colorado
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG X Durban Poison
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ultra Sonja
from Spark
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Ultra Sonja
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pootie Tang
from Spark
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Pootie Tang
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Dawg
from Spark
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Dawg
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kong
from Herbal Alternatives
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Kong
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lucinda Williams
from Mighty Tree
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucinda Williams
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shake
from Mighty Tree
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Mighty Tree
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Frizzle
from Mighty Tree
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Frizzle
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White on White
from Mighty Tree
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White on White
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Herbal Alternatives
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Spark
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stranger Danger
from Concentrate Supply Co.
76%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Frost Boss Live Badder
from Glacier Concentrates
79%
THC
0%
CBD
Frost Boss
Strain
$391 g
In-store only
Nina's Web Live Sap
from Glacier Concentrates
79%
THC
0%
CBD
Nina's Web
Strain
$391 g
In-store only
Pink Cookies X Triple OG Live Badder
from Glacier Concentrates
76%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Cookies X Triple OG
Strain
$391 g
In-store only
1000mg Distillate Syringe
from High Tech Concentrates
90.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
1000mg Distillate Jars
from High Tech Concentrates
92%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
1g Moonrock
from Kaviar
70.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Cheese
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Animal Face OG Live Sugar
from Glacier Concentrates
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Face OG
Strain
$391 g
In-store only
Live Resin
from Viola
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Pura Vida
Strain
$431 g
+1 more size
In-store only
RSO 200mg Capsules
from Caregivers for Life
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$13each
In-store only
500mg Mile High Mint Bar
from Incredibles
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$35each
In-store only
250mg 1:1 Gummies
from DOSD
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$33each
In-store only
250mg Mixed Fruit Gummies
from DOSD
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$26each
In-store only
500mg Affogato Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$35each
In-store only
CBD:THC Lozenges
from Mountain High
90mg
THC
6mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Suckers
from Mountain High
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$7each
In-store only
200mg Gummies
from Wana Brands
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$22each
In-store only
12