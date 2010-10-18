Rhockett05
4.5
10 reviews
Great place to visit always a good selection and friendly staff. It’s on my top 10 list to hit up when I’m in town
Come here every Saturday for the 88 out the door I've always had good service and good quality product
Great flower for a good price, and they work with you unlike some places, they guy I usually see is really nice and super helpful , I forgot his name but will edit this when I see him again. Lots of strains and lots of indica flavors as well. As of this week you gotta try the Qrazy Glue it's all around amazing and even for a heavy smoker like my self it was nice to be able to smoke half a raw joint again and feel just right.
i like this location because the buds are perfect the tenders are super cool and the location is convenient...
Agree with the other reviewer who said good things always die. New ownership- Pure Greens- doesn't believe in the medical value of cannabis, only $$$. Don't grow varied strains or quality buds because ownership started smoking weed when they bought the place and have no idea what stoners and patients want. Used to have great buds regardless but these days they're all about pushing $79 zips as heady and tasty as oregano. Don't even bother as a tourist, you'll only be supporting the Monsantofication of bud.
Was in Denver on business and walked into MHGC after dinner. Although a long-time smoker and vaper, I had never tried edibles and wanted and education. Alex was awesome! He took a lot of time to walk me through their offerings and how to make a good choice for a newbie. I’ll definitely be back on my next trip!
Good things always die :( This was an amazing dispensary with exceptional quality for a long time. Customers would regular here because of the quality. But those days are gone now that the company has been sold to new owners. Took about 30 seconds to realize there new line of flower is garbage. Sad to see you go Mile High
K9kisses - I am sorry we did not have the flower you were looking for this weekend. We are in the process of transition and working on getting our ordering in place. We will continue to carry the flower we have in the past, unfortunately it was not here this weekend when you came in to shop. Today we received four strains from our grower who has always supplied us our flower. The four strains are, Star Killer, Bear Dance, Motor Breath, and Recon. We will continue to stock our shelves with the quality flower you have come to expect from Mile High Green Cross. Thank you for your patience while we make this transition.
Great dispensary, with a phenomenal crew. if you ever go, ask for Eva she's such a cool Budtender who gives great service.
great spot, quality product 710 and H Of H. 160 for two gms. bit pricing but worth it!
All around a great dispensary, my favorite!!!