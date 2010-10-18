Good things always die :( This was an amazing dispensary with exceptional quality for a long time. Customers would regular here because of the quality. But those days are gone now that the company has been sold to new owners. Took about 30 seconds to realize there new line of flower is garbage. Sad to see you go Mile High

Dispensary said:

K9kisses - I am sorry we did not have the flower you were looking for this weekend. We are in the process of transition and working on getting our ordering in place. We will continue to carry the flower we have in the past, unfortunately it was not here this weekend when you came in to shop. Today we received four strains from our grower who has always supplied us our flower. The four strains are, Star Killer, Bear Dance, Motor Breath, and Recon. We will continue to stock our shelves with the quality flower you have come to expect from Mile High Green Cross. Thank you for your patience while we make this transition.