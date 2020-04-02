98 products
Deals
10% off of Green Dot Live Resin Cartridges
Valid 3/31/2020 – 4/21/2020
10% off of Green Dot Live Resin Cartridges through online ordering.
Pickup Only
All Products
Gamma Chem Ray
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.891 gram
$7.891 gram
GG#4
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$90.061 ounce
$90.061 ounce
Pootie Tang
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.071 gram
$12.071 gram
$18.571.75 gram
$27.85⅛ ounce
$46.42¼ ounce
Grape Krypt
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.461 gram
$9.461 gram
Chemdawg D x I-95
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.14⅛ ounce
$24.14⅛ ounce
$36.21¼ ounce
$115.131 ounce
24K
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.461 gram
$9.461 gram
$31.54⅛ ounce
$46.53¼ ounce
$77.29½ ounce
$147.481 ounce
Kurple
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.461 gram
$9.461 gram
$31.54⅛ ounce
$46.53¼ ounce
$77.29½ ounce
$147.481 ounce
Strawberry Banana
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.77⅛ ounce
$15.77⅛ ounce
$31.54¼ ounce
$78.86½ ounce
$115.141 ounce
Ghost Dawg
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.14⅛ ounce
$24.14⅛ ounce
$36.21¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$115.131 ounce
Catfish
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.14⅛ ounce
$24.14⅛ ounce
$36.21¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$115.131 ounce
Orange Krush
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.891 gram
$7.891 gram
$23.66⅛ ounce
$24.14⅛ ounce
$36.21¼ ounce
$36.28¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$68.61½ ounce
$115.131 ounce
$115.141 ounce
Ultra Sonja
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.891 gram
$7.891 gram
$23.66⅛ ounce
$24.14⅛ ounce
$36.21¼ ounce
$36.28¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$68.61½ ounce
$115.131 ounce
Bubba Kush
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.66⅛ ounce
$23.66⅛ ounce
$36.28¼ ounce
$68.61½ ounce
$115.141 ounce
Rainmaker
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.461 gram
$9.461 gram
$31.54⅛ ounce
$46.53¼ ounce
$77.29½ ounce
$147.481 ounce
Axilla
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$115.131 ounce
$115.131 ounce
Mob Boss
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.891 gram
$7.891 gram
$23.66⅛ ounce
$24.14⅛ ounce
$36.21¼ ounce
$36.28¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$68.61½ ounce
$115.131 ounce
$115.141 ounce
Diesel #3
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.14⅛ ounce
$24.14⅛ ounce
$36.21¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$115.131 ounce
Chemdawg D x I95
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.891 gram
$7.891 gram
$23.66⅛ ounce
$36.28¼ ounce
$68.61½ ounce
$115.141 ounce
The White x Chemdog 4
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.14⅛ ounce
$24.14⅛ ounce
$36.21¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$115.131 ounce
The White X Chemdawg 4
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.891 gram
$7.891 gram
$23.66⅛ ounce
$36.28¼ ounce
$68.61½ ounce
$115.141 ounce
Lost Highway
from MINDFUL
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.77⅛ ounce
$15.77⅛ ounce
$24.14⅛ ounce
$31.54¼ ounce
$36.21¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$115.131 ounce
MED LIVE RESIN LOST CRUSH 4.0G
from TR SCIENTIFIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$92.854 grams
$92.854 grams
MED EUREKA DISPOSABLE VAPE 300MG
from EUREKA
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.070.3 gram
$25.070.3 gram
MED NEWT BROTHERS SHATTER ECTO COOLER 1.0G
from NEWT BROTHERS ARTISANAL
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.21 gram
$23.21 gram
MED GREEN DOT BLACK LABEL LIVE RESIN CARTRIDGE 500MG
from Green Dot Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.42½ gram
$46.42½ gram
MED LIVE RESIN LOST CRUSH 1.0G
from TR SCIENTIFIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.851 gram
$27.851 gram
MED NEWT BROTHERS SHATTER DURBAN DREAM 1.0G
from NEWT BROTHERS ARTISANAL
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.21 gram
$23.21 gram
MED LIVE RESIN MOTOR BREATH 4.0 G
from TR SCIENTIFIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$92.854 grams
$92.854 grams
MED LIVE SHATTER LOST HIGHWAY 1.0G
from TR SCIENTIFIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.211 gram
$23.211 gram
MED KAVIAR HYBRID JOINT 1.5G
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.281.5 gram
$22.281.5 gram
MED EUREKA DISTILLATE SYRINGE 1.0G
from EUREKA
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.211 gram
$36.211 gram
MED EUREKA DISPOSABLE VAPE 500MG
from EUREKA
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.43½ gram
$33.43½ gram
MED EUREKA DISTILLATE CARTRIDGE 500MG
from EUREKA
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.85½ gram
$27.85½ gram
MED NEWT BROTHERS SHATTER ALIEN GLUE 1.0G
from NEWT BROTHERS ARTISANAL
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.21 gram
$23.21 gram
MED NEWT BROTHERS SHATTER GRAPEFRUIT HAZE 1.0G
from NEWT BROTHERS ARTISANAL
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.21 gram
$23.21 gram
MED NEWT BROTHERS SHATTER TRIANGLE KUSH 1.0G
from NEWT BROTHERS ARTISANAL
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.21 gram
$23.21 gram
MED LIVE RESIN THE WHITE CAT 1.0G
from TR SCIENTIFIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.851 gram
$27.851 gram
MED NEWT BROTHERS SHATTER SKYWALKER 1.0G
from NEWT BROTHERS ARTISANAL
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.21 gram
$23.21 gram
MED NEWT BROTHERS WAX PURPLE DREAMS 1.0G
from NEWT BROTHERS ARTISANAL
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.21 gram
$23.21 gram
MED LIVE RESIN AXILLA 1.0G
from TR SCIENTIFIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.851 gram
$27.851 gram
123