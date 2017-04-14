Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Enjoyed the very pleasant and knowledgeable staff. The product is very good quality!
PUREVIBEvape
on February 23, 2019
Mindful is an amazing store! This shop has great deals on quality products, and with variety. Nate and the Mondful crew are very knowledgeable and incredibly helpful! The VIBE in this shop is always set at warm & friendly. PUREVIBE highly recommends Mindful!
Giggles113
on October 17, 2018
Freaking awesome
JennManny14
on June 14, 2017
It was a great experience! Staff is very helpful and I will definitely be going back again!
yisrael33
on April 21, 2017
amazing ppl at the entrance and at the counter and the buddender that helped me out and good prices and product and like he told me before I left.... stay high my friends !!😎😎