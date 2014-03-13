theGodofAnubis on October 26, 2016

I just want to give them a shout out because they were my only membership place for the year of my card. Every staff member were very nice, kind and in a good mood. Plus 8there are great deals on concentrates with all the bonus sales they do for members. One time I got 5g of wax for only 85 dollars or something. It's consistent in potency and imo and they all told me the wax beats the shatter usually in THC percent. Great selection of edibles and glass / rigs, and the vibe/atmosphere was super chill in there. Good furniture and space in the waiting room. I miss that place i need to renew my card! if i had to compare them to greentree across the street, id say i was never really interested in them until they randomly started offering $131 after tax oz's which was the finally something only thing cheaper than mindful. The employees there were friendly folks too, but I actually got to know the mindful staff and all of them were in a super good mood every day and seemed very experienced in customer service