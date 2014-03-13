janice_gail_barry
I've been going to this medical dispensary for years. They are always kind, helpful, and caring. Good products for good prices!
4.8
10 reviews
Great custoner servic dank bud and great concentrates. Been my center of choice and wouldnt chose any where else.
The specials are amazing! Such quality flower!
Excellent
Only place I've been too that has dank herb for bud of the day all day everyday
I absolutely love this place. Im just really disappointed that they jacked up the price on their chemdog x I-95. Yes it tests oddly high but to me its no different than the previous batch of the same cut that was at normal member pricing. Really hope that doesn't start seeping in. Ive been here for a while and really dont wana have to give my extended plant count to someone else. Other than that, everything here is amazing! Excellent prices on their flower (well...ya know) and shatter of which the quality of both are consistently dank. The staff are super cool, so friendly its ridiculous, and very knowledgeable. So keep up the great work, BUT don't start with the tiers or shelves. You're better than that and that's why I'm there!
Love this place! The staff are very knowledgeable about everything they carry. The appointment that I had with their consultant Sadie was so great! I discovered new ways of consuming my medicine that have helped me more than I thought possible. I wouldn't shop anywhere else.
I love it because it caters to the medical patients instead of selling out! and their selection is top notch.
Excellent location if you are looking for the best quality concentrates for the best price. Friendly k ieledgeabke staff and the employee turn over rate is not very high making it easier for the budtenders to know what product is best for me.
I just want to give them a shout out because they were my only membership place for the year of my card. Every staff member were very nice, kind and in a good mood. Plus 8there are great deals on concentrates with all the bonus sales they do for members. One time I got 5g of wax for only 85 dollars or something. It's consistent in potency and imo and they all told me the wax beats the shatter usually in THC percent. Great selection of edibles and glass / rigs, and the vibe/atmosphere was super chill in there. Good furniture and space in the waiting room. I miss that place i need to renew my card! if i had to compare them to greentree across the street, id say i was never really interested in them until they randomly started offering $131 after tax oz's which was the finally something only thing cheaper than mindful. The employees there were friendly folks too, but I actually got to know the mindful staff and all of them were in a super good mood every day and seemed very experienced in customer service