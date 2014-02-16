toReadistoEscape on April 6, 2018

Excellent service! Josie, the store manager was extremely knowledgeable and patient with me. I explained my medical condition and she was able to recommend products that she knew had worked on others with my condition. I have used all the products she sold me and they all relieve my pain. I will repurchase all the products I tried at her suggestion and buy more next time I am in. Excellent variety and quality of the product. Safe location with locked outer door. Highly recommend this location and any of their others.