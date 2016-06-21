MaybeMikeC on July 16, 2018

The prices are GREAT. The selection is outstanding. The knowledge the staff possesses is second to none. The location is easy to find, safe, and has TONS of parking. This is my most favorite place on earth. Easily. I'd probably visit them even if the only medicine they had was aspirin. Thankfully, they have more than that. If you ever get a chance, you MUST visit. If you don't like it, find me and I'll make it up to you. And if you don't like how I make it up to you, just smoke a bit more, ok? This isn't rocket science...