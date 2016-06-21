mikegraz71
Love everything about it. Just wish they had more nug varieties in higher quantities.
4.8
10 reviews
Love the atmosphere and the people. Not like a converted “head shop.” Staff is as knowledgeable as any other dispensary and better than some.
I was assigned in error, to a different dispensary. The atmosphere was different. I was able to.change to my original They are very attentive They are very attentive and I do appreciate the time that they took out with me. Mindful was open to any questions or concerns that I had, and I left feeling comfortable in making the right choices regarding strands, etc. and I do appreciate the time that they took out with me.
Very knowledgeable outstanding bud-tenders. The environment is very posh and looks nothing like a regular dispensary. I would have to agree that this is the Starbucks of dispensaries..
I feel like I couldn’t have chosen a better dispensary. The selection is great, the prices are comparable (except for their ounce prices, they’re $250 which is pretty good for Illinois).
Great people and terrific service.
I loved it. I am new to the process and was overwhelmed. They took me in and made me feel like family.
Been to four dispensaries, first time in Illinois. They are extremely attentive as you walk in the door. Personal experience couldn't have been better. Didn't feel like I was being processed through. Great time and glad to be a patient.
The prices are GREAT. The selection is outstanding. The knowledge the staff possesses is second to none. The location is easy to find, safe, and has TONS of parking. This is my most favorite place on earth. Easily. I'd probably visit them even if the only medicine they had was aspirin. Thankfully, they have more than that. If you ever get a chance, you MUST visit. If you don't like it, find me and I'll make it up to you. And if you don't like how I make it up to you, just smoke a bit more, ok? This isn't rocket science...
The location is great it’s easy to find and have great space for multiple patients