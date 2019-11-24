Follow
MindRite
503-477-4430
223 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 29
Show All 50
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$264
Deals
Early Bird / Happy Hour and 1st time OMMP Card holder gift
Everyday from - 10 AM - Noon 10% off total purchase & Everyday from 3 PM - 6PM 10% off total purchase OMMP Card holders get a free .5g preroll on your 1st visit!
These discounts are for OMMP Card holders only.
Early Bird / Happy Hour and 1st time OMMP Card holder gift
Everyday from - 10 AM - Noon 10% off total purchase & Everyday from 3 PM - 6PM 10% off total purchase OMMP Card holders get a free .5g preroll on your 1st visit!
These discounts are for OMMP Card holders only.
All Products
***1/8th Special Black Jack***
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$16.67⅛ oz
In-store only
***1/8th Special Dutch Treat***
from Unknown Brand
27.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$16.67⅛ oz
In-store only
***1/8th Special Original Glue***
from Unknown Brand
26.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$16.67⅛ oz
In-store only
***1/8th Special***In The Pines ***
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
In The Pines
Strain
$16.67⅛ oz
In-store only
9 lb Hammer
from Thunder Farms
21.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
A.T.F.
from Thunder Farms
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Asteria
from Unknown Brand
23.66%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Birds of Paradise
from Unknown Brand
26.76%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Birds of Paradise
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdawg #4
from Unknown Brand
20.61%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chemdog 4
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel
from Unknown Brand
26.96%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citron HIGH CBD
from Phyre
8.05%
THC
10.02%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crescendo
from Unknown Brand
21.54%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
23.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fruitloops
from Unknown Brand
17.92%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Fruit Loops
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Future
from Unknown Brand
21.38%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Future
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from Unknown Brand
28.32%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Glue
from Unknown Brand
20.31%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Garden First Cannabis
31.6%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin
from Oregon Roots
6.27%
THC
12.55%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hashteroids Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
50%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Headband
from Unknown Brand
23.68%
THC
2.05%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Urban Pharms
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC
from Trichome Farms
18.47%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Snack
from Meraki Gardens
24.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peppermint Sapphire
from Thunder Farms
29%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush
from BZS Resource
22.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from OreKron (Oregon)
27.16%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane
from Thunder Farms
20%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sticky Bitch
from Unknown Brand
26.24%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Garden First Cannabis
30.99%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Fields
from Unknown Brand
22.43%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Strawberry Fields
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sugar Plum HIGH CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
11.7%
THC
3.98%
CBD
Sugar Plum
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunshine Daydream
from Fire Flower
29%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Cindy
from Unknown Brand
28.33%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sweet Cindy
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Thunder Farms
26.1%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beehive Diamonds 1g
from Beehive Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Botanical Laboratories Honey Comb 1g
from Botanical Laboratories
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.51 g
In-store only
Botanical Laboratories Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.51 g
In-store only
Buddies Diamond Live Resin 1g Cartridge
from Buddies Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Buddies Distillate Clear Oil Cartridge 1g
from Buddies Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
123456