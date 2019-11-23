Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
It's National Espresso Day! Just in time for our new holiday fudges- Gingerbread Latte & Choco-Peppermint 1:1! Both under $10 out the door!
About
The friendliest dispensary in NW Portland offering an award winning selection of medicinal / recreational cannabis. We have a focus on our patients, their experience, and cannabis education. We offer high THC and high CBD products from the best vendors and farmers across Oregon! Please come in and get your MindRite!
Open for Recreational and medical.
**DOPE Magazine**
*2017 Most Charitable Dispensary Award Winner*
*2017 Best Male Budtender - Ricky Burby*
*2016 Best Medicine Selection Award Winner*
**Willamette Weeks Best of Portland**
*2017 Best Organic Cannabis Selection 2nd place
*2016 Best organic Cannabis selection 3rd place