Minerva Canna Group, Inc., is a licensed, non-profit producer and seller of medical cannabis in the state of New Mexico. We are honored to be helping NM patients throughout the state obtain the medical cannabis they need to improve their lives, and we take our responsibility seriously.
7103 4th Street, NW