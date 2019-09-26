We are fully integrated with our own branded Flower and Edibles :) At Minerva Canna of Oklahoma, we believe that nature does a great job of providing medicine. It is our goal to bring you only the finest and most pure products to help you manage your wellness. With a large selection of flower, edibles and vape products, you will certainly find the right dosage and the right delivery system for you. Come and see us on 6th street, just east of the transformer!