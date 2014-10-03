fuzzwilliams on February 26, 2015

Don't be fooled. They have tons of patients and cheapest prices but the weed tastes like hay. The oil is black, any buds are full of yellow leaves, herms, and seeds. Pot molds as it is never ever burped and the product has aged a long time before it hits the shelf. Fran cares not at all for the quality of the product, he tells his employees to ignore hermed or molded pot and then weeks later cuts it down and sells it anyway. Do not buy here it is very low quality product that will likely get you sick. Fran and mining city medical will give a bad name for marijuana in the state please boycott them!