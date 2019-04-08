Follow
Minnesota Medical Solutions Rochester
800-514-3707
40 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$299
All Products
Unscented Red Balm 1.5 Ounce Jar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
75mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$37each
In-store only
Unscented Red 2.5 Ounce Twist-up Bar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
125mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Unscented Green Balm 1.5 Ounce Jar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
37.5mg
THC
37.5mg
CBD
$37each
In-store only
Unscented Green 2.5 Ounce Twist-up Bar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
62.5mg
THC
62.5mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Unscented Indigo Balm 1.5 Ounce Jar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
3.75mg
THC
71.25mg
CBD
$37each
In-store only
Unscented Indigo 2.5 Ounce Twist-up Bar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
6.25mg
THC
118.75mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Medical Cannabis Capsule Starter Pack – 3 Bottles
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
2.5mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Medical Cannabis Vaporizer Starter Pack – 3 Prefilled Cartridges
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
100mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Black Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
24mg
THC
1.4mg
CBD
$179each
In-store only
Black Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL Syringe
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
850mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$229each
In-store only
Red Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
2.5mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Red Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
250mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Red Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL Vial
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
500mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
Red Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL Vial
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
1000mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$179each
In-store only
Red Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
625mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$119each
In-store only
Red Tincture 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
625mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$119each
In-store only
Red Extra Strength Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
10mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$79each
In-store only
Red Extra Strength Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
1250mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$238each
In-store only
Red Extra Strength Tincture 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
1250mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$238each
In-store only
Crimson Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL Vial
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
1000mg
THC
26mg
CBD
$239each
In-store only
Silver Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
100mg
THC
5.5mg
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Yellow Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
4mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Yellow Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
200mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Yellow Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL Vial
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
400mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
Yellow Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL Vial
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
800mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$179each
In-store only
Yellow Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
500mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$119each
In-store only
Yellow Tincture 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
500mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$119each
In-store only
Green Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
2.5mg
THC
2.5mg
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Green Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$47each
In-store only
Green Bulk Oil for Vaporization 1 mL Vial
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$88each
In-store only
Green Bulk Oil for Vaporization 2 mL Vial
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
500mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$159each
In-store only
Green Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
625mg
THC
625mg
CBD
$239each
In-store only
Green Tincture 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
625mg
THC
625mg
CBD
$239each
In-store only
Blue Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
36mg
THC
214mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Indigo Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
2.5mg
THC
47.5mg
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Indigo Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
62.5mg
THC
1187.5mg
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Indigo Tincture 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
62.5mg
THC
1187.5mg
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Violet Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
0.3mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$299each
In-store only
Violet Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
0.3mg
THC
2500mg
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Violet Tincture 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
0.3mg
THC
2500mg
CBD
$249each
In-store only