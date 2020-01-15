47 products
Unscented Red Balm 1.5 Ounce Jar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
75mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$37each
In-store only
Unscented Red 2.5 Ounce Twist-up Bar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
125mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Unscented Green Balm 1.5 Ounce Jar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
37.5mg
THC
37.5mg
CBD
$37each
In-store only
Unscented Green 2.5 Ounce Twist-up Bar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
62.5mg
THC
62.5mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Unscented Indigo Balm 1.5 Ounce Jar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
3.75mg
THC
71.25mg
CBD
$37each
In-store only
Unscented Indigo 2.5 Ounce Twist-up Bar
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
6.25mg
THC
118.75mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Medical Distillate Cannabis Prefilled Vaporization Starter Pack – 200 mg
from Unknown Brand
152mg
THC
8mg
CBD
$138each
In-store only
High Performance Palm Battery
from Vireo Health
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Red Distillate Prefilled Vaporization Cartridge - 500 mg
from Unknown Brand
380mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Red Distillate Prefilled Vaporization Cartridge - 1000 mg
from Unknown Brand
760mg
THC
40mg
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Red Distillate Bulk Oil for Vaporization - 1 gram Syringe
from Unknown Brand
760mg
THC
40mg
CBD
$118each
In-store only
M3 CCell Battery
from Vireo Health
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Yellow Distillate Prefilled Vaporization Cartridge - 500 mg
from Unknown Brand
342.9mg
THC
57.1mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Yellow Distillate Prefilled Vaporization Cartridge - 1000 mg
from Unknown Brand
685.7mg
THC
114.3mg
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Yellow Distillate Bulk Oil for Vaporization - 1 gram Syringe
from Unknown Brand
685.7mg
THC
114.3mg
CBD
$118each
In-store only
Variable Voltage Battery
from Vireo Health
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Green Distillate Prefilled Vaporization Cartridge - 500 mg
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Green Distillate Prefilled Vaporization Cartridge - 1000 mg
from Unknown Brand
400mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$105each
In-store only
Green Distillate Bulk Oil for Vaporization - 1 gram Syringe
from Unknown Brand
400mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
The Bug RX Vape Mod Kit
from Vireo Health
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Bug RX Replacement Coils
from Vireo Health
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5Coil
In-store only
Men’s ‘Cannabis is Medicine’ Hemp T-Shirt
from Vireo Health
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19each
In-store only
Women’s ‘Cannabis is Medicine’ Hemp T-Shirt
from Vireo Health
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19each
In-store only
Men's THC Molecule Hemp T-Shirt
from Vireo Health
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19each
In-store only
Women's THC Molecule Hemp T-Shirt
from Vireo Health
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19each
In-store only
Medical Cannabis Capsule Starter Pack – 3 Bottles
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
2.5mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Black Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
24mg
THC
1.4mg
CBD
$179each
In-store only
Red Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
2.5mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Red Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
625mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$119each
In-store only
Red Tincture 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
625mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$119each
In-store only
Red Extra Strength Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
10mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$79each
In-store only
Red Extra Strength Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
1250mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$238each
In-store only
Red Extra Strength Tincture 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
1250mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$238each
In-store only
Silver Prefilled Vaporizer Cartridge 0.5 mL
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
100mg
THC
5.5mg
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Yellow Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
4mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Yellow Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
500mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$119each
In-store only
Yellow Tincture 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
500mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$119each
In-store only
Green Capsules 30 Count
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
2.5mg
THC
2.5mg
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Green Oral Solution 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
625mg
THC
625mg
CBD
$239each
In-store only
Green Tincture 25 mL Bottle
from Minnesota Medical Solutions
625mg
THC
625mg
CBD
$239each
In-store only
12