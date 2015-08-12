Miracle Greens is a locally owned recreational cannabis shop. Established in Bend, Oregon in 2014, we are located close to the beautiful Old Mill District and serve Southern Crossing, Old Farm District, Old Bend, and Larkspur. Our collective goal is to help educate consumers to utilize cannabis for a holistically improved quality of life. We take pride in stocking a wide variety of unique, locally-sourced products from flower to concentrates, edibles and more. The shop is designed to let you browse the store without checking in or having to sit in a wait room. You can view all the product while you wait. The cannabis industry is constantly evolving, expanding and changing and it is of the utmost importance to us that our customers feel satisfied with the quality of product and their experience with us through it all. We strive to uphold a standard of excellence in all that we do from educating our customers to our outreach in the community. All prices listed include tax! No more looking for great deals, buys of the week, or added tax to the menu pricing. MG is committed to offering excellent pricing for quality product. Medical patients, your pricing is 20% less!