About this dispensary
Mirage Cannabis
It is with great pleasure that we serve our community with high quality organic and craft cannabis in ways that are inclusive and accessible. Having lived and worked in East York for over 20 years, we are no strangers to the local community. We welcome cannabis enthusiasts and explorers to visit our store for an enchanted yet safe shopping experience. Enter our beautifully designed store and speak with our knowledgeable budtenders to learn for yourself how Mirage is re-imagining cannabis. Offering a wide variety of products and one of the largest selection of organic and craft products out of any store in Ontario, we strive to meet all of your recreational cannabis goals and expectations. Our expert team loves answering any cannabis related questions and receiving your feedback or product requests. The Mirage store is a no pressure environment where you can safely explore and play!
Leafly member since 2022
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Seniors 65+ receive 10% off!
Show us any retailer with a better price and we will match it and beat it by 5%!
Does not include membership pricing.
Come in store and fill in a ballot for a chance to win this awesome prize pack by Tweed. EASY ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Contents: - baseball cap - concrete ashtray - portable mug - 510 Thread cartridge battery - Tweed socks ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ *no purchase necessary *must be