Miss Ds is a CBD & Hemp Shop in Rogers, AR. We believe education is very important when dealing with CBD. We like to help people and pets get relief from Pain, Anxiety and Sleep Disorders to name a few. We carry a full line of CBD products so you can choose how you want to feel better.