Miss Ds CBD & Hemp Shop - CBD ONLY
479-372-4555
$10 PreRolls - Mello Jello and Knight Rider
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
$10 PreRolls - Mello Jello 17.2% and Knight Rider 20.4% For the month of November get this amazing strains for less. We use only whole flowers and a minimum of shake, plus we add the Kief back in! This makes our preRolls nice and TASTY! Each PreRoll holds a gram of CBD Rich Flower.
Must be 18 to Purchase
GUMMY MONDAYS
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/1/2021
Take an additional 10% off on our delicious CBD Gummies. These gummies have been known to help with but not exclusive to: Crohn's, Epilepsy Seizures, Cancer and other Pain, ADHD, Autism, and PTSD. Everyone's results will vary, we all have a different but pleasant relief from symptoms. FDA does not allow for guaranteed results.
HEMP WEDNESDAY
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/1/2021
Take an additional 10% of your Hemp order every Wednesday