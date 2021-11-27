455 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Miss Jones - Dunlop Outpost
Our Dunlop Outpost is located at 110 Dunlop St. W in Barrie. Right in the heart of downtown Barrie, right by the water. Miss Jones is your cannabis confidant. Our outposts exist to give you carefully curated cannabis products & experiences, in addition to any answers & advice you may be looking for. We know what’s good. We’re happy to help. And if you do drop by, we hope you’ll make yourself at home.
Leafly member since 2020
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
Photos of Miss Jones - Dunlop Outpost
Show all photos