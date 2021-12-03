386 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Miss Jones - Golden City
Our Golden City Outpost is located at 2125 Riverside Dr in Timmins Ontario. Miss Jones is your cannabis confidant. Our outposts exist to give you carefully curated cannabis products & experiences, in addition to any answers & advice you may be looking for. We know what’s good. We’re happy to help. And if you do drop by, we hope you’ll make yourself at home.
Leafly member since 2020
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-8pm
Photos of Miss Jones - Golden City
Show all photos