For our most update to date menu, and to place a reservation online go to - https://missiondispensaries.com/silver-spring-glenmont/
Mission Glenmont Silver Spring is named for its goal: to redefine medical cannabis healing one patient at a time. The Mission team provides an inclusive, educational environment where patients can learn about and access Maryland’s best quality cannabis medicines.