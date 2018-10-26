hbeck on July 28, 2019

I love it here! I feel the most comfortable and at home here. There are a few people that I have been working with since I started to go to this location. But now I don't know what is happening!? I am strictly a vape person and more and more I am finding that it is like they are trying to run out of my favorites and then don't restock. I find a favorite and then they don't bring it back, basically forcing me to go to other businesses where I would rather spend my money in a more local more convenient place. Plus Thursday's are my favorite! Super daily deals that don't change so that you can plan and budget accordingly. Thanks for the support and smiles and greetings by my first name due to the check in they know your name and introduce themselves as you go back into where the show cases are. Oh yes, you will love how they print out their menu, it is always a great learning experience.