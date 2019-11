Shambhala (soon to be Mission Cannabis Club) is a fully licensed Medical and Recreational Cannabis Collective located in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission District. Since 2011, we have been serving our patients with affordable, high-quality medicinal cannabis. You can find a diverse menu at Shambhala including a wide variety of CBD products, exclusive strains, sativas, indicas, edibles, skin-care and concentrated cannabis. We look forward to meeting you! We believe that cannabis is a right, not a privilege, and have been fighting for our patients' rights since our founding in 2011. Our expert budtenders can help you find the right cannabis product for your needs. Shambhala is located four (4) blocks from BART, and we are easily accessible by walking, public transportation, and car. We are handicap accessible and pet-friendly, too. Parking validation is available at Mission Bartlett Garage and metered parking is available along Mission Street. We also offer bike parking.