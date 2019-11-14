Mission Georgetown is open from 10am to 7pm every day! We are currently a medical dispensary only, but are in the process of obtaining an adult use license. We will be sure to post an update when we have an anticipated opening date! Mission is a dispensary of high quality cannabis for registered medical marijuana patients in Massachusetts. We offer a wide variety of reasonably priced cannabis treatments carefully cultivated and processed in our state of the art facility in Georgetown. We offer a supply of consistent and artisanal strains including Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Balanced CBD and High CBD for all methods of consumption to assist patients with a broad range of conditions. All of our cannabis is cultivated on site and independently lab tested for contaminants and quality to ensure you always get the best of the best. We carry a vast array of cannabis products and frequently update our menu with new and exciting options. We are conveniently located just off Rte. 95 at Exit 54A in Georgetown, MA. Be sure to follow us on social media, just search Mission Dispensaries! As a friendly reminder, to be admitted to Mission, you must have both your Massachusetts State Issued Medical Marijuana Patient Card, as well as a second valid government issued form of identification (drivers license, passport, ID) to be admitted into the building. At this time, we are only able to accept debit or cash transactions. If you are a new patient, we recommend you arrive at least one hour before closing to ensure enough time for initial registration and orientation.