Farnicle on March 17, 2019

Product is less than stellar. They could only let me see and smell 6 strains, a little less than half of their menu. The weed might be grown well, but I can’t tell as it’s not dried or cured well and it’s grassy and lacking nose (probably due to the boveda pack they put in it). Staff was extremely nice and helpful, and the store itself is clean, original, nice and cute. Unless I find myself in Harvard square without a way to get weed elsewhere, I don’t think I’ll return just based on the quality of the flower.