MISSION HILLS PATIENTS COLLECTIVE INC. (MHPC) IS REGISTERED UNDER L.A. CITY MEASURE M (ORDINANCE NO. 184135) AND STATE LICENSED Welcome all First Time Patients!!! FTP 10% OFF LOCATED: 18446 HART St. Unit M2 RESEDA, CA 91335 PH (818) 746-7313. We are open EVERYDAY from 8am - 10pm! All ADULT USE patients 21+ Must have VALID ID. All MEDICAL patients 18+ (new or existing) Must have VALID California ID and ORIGINAL Doctor Recommendation! NO Exceptions!! Sorry!!! DIRECTIONS: 101 FWY If coming on the 101 fwy (east or west) exit Reseda Blvd. and head north towards Vanowen St. After Vanowen your next light will be Hart St. turn right and we"ll be on the right hand side. 118 FWY if coming on the 118 fwy (east or west) exit Reseda Blvd. and head south towards Sherman Way. After Sherman Way the next light will be Hart St. turn left and we"ll be on your right hand side. 405 fwy if traveling south on 405 exit Sherman Way and head westbound. When you come to Reseda Blvd. turn left and then another left on Hart St. If traveling north on 405 exit Victory Blvd. and head westbound. When you come to Reseda Blvd. turn right. After you cross Vanowen St. turn right on the next light Hart St. LA Approved: LA-A10-18-0000060-APP LA-A10-18-0000065-APP | LA-M10-18-0000060-APP