Dude-ness
I gave this place 5 stars when i first started coming, but WAY TOO MUCH "accidental" moldy weed situations. They knowingly sell moldy weed, an accident is different than consistent awesome moldiness. Cant return it, because they say it was already opened. they point out the air filtered - show case strain should prove its not moldy LOL. Just wow lol. just get your med card and you will have a lot more choices of dispensaries to go to. (with this moldy situation, it proves to show their grow date labels are fake. weed cant get moldy in less than a week, the bag stated a week old, but smells like 2 months old.