smokeforever on March 30, 2018

if anyone needed a shop recommendation this is the shop to go to.looking past the amazing and blessingly affordable products. the staff make me feel nothing but welcomed when I walk in and I always leave happy and informed when I need to inquire. every staff member there let it be one of the cool very knowledgeable the stunningly beautiful and equally knowlagable females I always get what I came in for and am never ever dissatisfied. I only tip a club when I can and its a club I respect. I'd give them whole paychecks in their jars if I could. This club honestly might have saved my life a few times. thanks guys keep it up and I'll keep showing up. And P.S if you like indica and you see the uma cookies get it..... Highly recommend this shop