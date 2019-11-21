Follow
Pickup available
Mission Illinois
Pickup available
(833) 768-4357
243 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 76
Show All 30
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$350
Deals
Mission South Shore Medicine Discounts (for Eligible Patients)
10% Off: Seniors 20% Off: Veterans 20% Off: Disability (as defined by SSDI) 20% Off: Low-Income (as defined by SSI)
Please confirm discount requirements/eligibility with your Mission Consultant.
Mission South Shore Medicine Discounts (for Eligible Patients)
10% Off: Seniors 20% Off: Veterans 20% Off: Disability (as defined by SSDI) 20% Off: Low-Income (as defined by SSI)
Please confirm discount requirements/eligibility with your Mission Consultant.
All Products
The Great Fire
from Illinois Grown Medicine
30.64%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
707 Headband
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Birthday Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
21.43%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Vanilla Berry Pie
from Illinois Grown Medicine
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Jack Acid
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
23.3%
THC
___
CBD
$120½ ounce
$120½ ounce
Wedding Crasher
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
White Harmony
from GOLDLEAF
13.21%
THC
13.15%
CBD
White Harmony
Strain
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
Green Crack
from GOLDLEAF
28.76%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
G6
from verano
28.24%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ ounce
$65⅛ ounce
Jack Herer
from GTI
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Pheno 51
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Katsu Bubba Kush
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
GG #4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Granola Funk
from Grassroots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Ace's High
from Grassroots Cannabis
25.44%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$60⅛ ounce
Chem De La Chem
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
Honey Boo
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Chunky Diesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Cresco | Joliet Jake Reserve Live Resin | 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
65.65%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Grassroots | Hybrid RSO | 1g
from Grassroots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
PTS | Champion City Chocolate Wax | 1g
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
81.25%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Grassroots | Blueberry Headband RSO | 1g
from Grassroots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Verano | BHO Crystalline THCa | Extract | 100mg
from verano
91.53%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Verano | G6 | Extract | 100mg
from verano
877.1mg
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Cresco | Outer Space Live Resin | 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Grassroots | Diamonds & Sauce | 1g
from Grassroots Cannabis
96.82%
THC
___
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Cresco | Reserva Privada Reserve Live Resin | 1g
from Unknown Brand
75.9%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Grassroots | Sherbet Budder | 1g
from Grassroots Cannabis
75.64%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Cresco | Kosher Tangie Live Resin | 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Verano | White Harmony 1:1 RSO |1g
from GOLDLEAF
36.85%
THC
29.17%
CBD
White Harmony
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Grassroots | Indica RSO | 1g
from Grassroots Cannabis
71.45%
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Cresco | Harle-Tsu 15.1 RSO | 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
40.6mg
THC
589mg
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Verano | G6 Live Sugar | Exrtact | 1g
from Unknown Brand
77.21%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Cresco | Lime Skunk Live Resin | 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Hash Oil ARC 1g
from Aeriz
65.14%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Cresco | Star Killer Disposable | .25g
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.25 gram
$300.25 gram
Cresco | Green Line OG Reserve Moonrocks | 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
58.59%
THC
___
CBD
$501.03 gram
$501.03 gram
Grassroots | Mac Crumble | 1g
from Grassroots Cannabis
77.57%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Verano | Shatter East Coast Sour Diesel | Extract | 100mg
from verano
90.99%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Verano | Raw Wax Gelato | Extract | 100mg
from verano
85.72%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
1234567