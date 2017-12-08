redeyedjim on March 23, 2018

I'm a flower and vape user, so this review reflects my experiences purchasing those items from Mission Organic Center. I've been a customer of the Mission Organic Center for a few months now. There are a lot of good delivery services in the SF/SSF area and I think the standards around here are pretty high, no pun intended. It's a very competitive market. Even against some other good vendors, Mission Organic Center Delivery stands out. They run a professional shop, and their crew makes it run really well. They have *fantastic* customer service for this industry, which is why I am writing this review. They are friendly, their communication is OUTSTANDING, they follow through (!!!), and they work hard to make sure the customer satisfied. I am very happy that I work within their area of delivery! Also incredible: their flower selection is *deep*, with some nice variety in both genetics and prices. I They have the current favorites, but they also have some less common strains, from boutique and top shelf varieties to good-n-stoney landraces. A+ for selection! One suggestion: if you have a complex order, check it with the delivery person present! TL;DR: Mission Organic Center Delivery has much, much better than average customer service and selection for flower deliver. I am happy to buy from them.