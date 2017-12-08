redeyedjim
I'm a flower and vape user, so this review reflects my experiences purchasing those items from Mission Organic Center. I've been a customer of the Mission Organic Center for a few months now. There are a lot of good delivery services in the SF/SSF area and I think the standards around here are pretty high, no pun intended. It's a very competitive market. Even against some other good vendors, Mission Organic Center Delivery stands out. They run a professional shop, and their crew makes it run really well. They have *fantastic* customer service for this industry, which is why I am writing this review. They are friendly, their communication is OUTSTANDING, they follow through (!!!), and they work hard to make sure the customer satisfied. I am very happy that I work within their area of delivery! Also incredible: their flower selection is *deep*, with some nice variety in both genetics and prices. I They have the current favorites, but they also have some less common strains, from boutique and top shelf varieties to good-n-stoney landraces. A+ for selection! One suggestion: if you have a complex order, check it with the delivery person present! TL;DR: Mission Organic Center Delivery has much, much better than average customer service and selection for flower deliver. I am happy to buy from them.
Thank you for the kind words redeyedjim! We appreciate you as well! We will continue to do our absolute best for you and all our our patients! =)