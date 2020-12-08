Mission - South Chicago (Medical)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Mission - South Chicago (Medical)
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
8554 S Commercial Ave, Chicago, IL
License 280-000053-DISP
ATMstorefrontADA accesiblemedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-5pm