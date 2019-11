Mission Worcester is named for its goal: to redefine medical cannabis healing one patient at a time. The Mission team provides an inclusive, educational environment where patients can learn about and access Massachusetts's best quality cannabis medicines. The Worcester team prides itself on partnering with its community to heal suffering individuals through medical marijuana. The Mission staff believes that every patient deserves a safe, welcoming and professional access point for cannabis treatment. At Mission Worcester, patients can trust their voices are heard as a knowledgeable patient-care specialist guides them towards the optimal solution for their unique medical needs. Mission also shares its knowledge with the greater Worcester community by participating in community service, donating to local charities and getting involved in civic participation. Per Massachusetts law, all medical marijuana undergoes strict lab testing for quality assurance purposes. At this time, Mission Worcester only accepts cash and CanPay (https://canpayapp.com/desktop.php).