MMD is considered the #heartofhollywood because of the iconic location on N. Cahuenga Blvd and Sunset. In addition we help to inspire the countless number of creative people working on film, television, gaming, and everything else that keeps us entertained. MMD is a Pre-ICO cannabis collective that welcomes Los Angeles medical marijuana patients 18+ and adult-use cannabis consumers 21+. The dispensary was established in 2006 with the mission to provide the highest-quality products to customers and work closely with the Hollywood community of cannabis patients to better understand their cannabis needs. The menu of Weedmaps verified products come from top industry professionals like COTC, Canndescent, Kiva, and Apothecanna. We believe all cannabis consumers should "Be safe. Be legal." 💚 #heartofhollywood The Hollywood dispensary staff operates in full compliance with California Proposition 215 and Proposition 64. MMD customers with questions can speak with a cannabis professional in-person or by phone. M10-18-0000253-TEMP, A10-18-0000208-TEMP