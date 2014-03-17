JahFather on January 17, 2019

Smaller spot but they had some quality flowers that I liked. I was on the move and just picked up some edibles & a pre roll but was happy to see a few nice top shelf flowers that caught my eye. Location was also convenient off Hollywood Blvd. Selection was limited due to the small space but I would return. Staff & security were also friendly and helpful. Overall easy, no hassle & serviceable shop!