MMJ America started as a medical marijuana dispensary and has evolved in conjunction with Colorado Marijuana Laws by offering legal recreational sales as well. Our mission is to be the leading marijuana dispensary group all across America. We believe in the healing powers of cannabis. We put patients first by providing top quality Cannabis Cup winning product at unbeatable prices and by advocating for the progressive reform of marijuana laws. What is MMJ America? MMJ America is medical marijuana. From our daily customer service, to national advocacy, we strive to be the best in the industry. Contact us today if you are considering getting into the marijuana business. You can purchase access to our proprietary retail and growing systems in a franchise-style partnership. The Healing Powers of Cannabis We strongly believe in the medical powers of the marijuana plant. We take pride in our ability to produce the best quality medicine with our cutting edge cultivation systems. MMJ America offers a large variety of cannabis products so our patients can choose the best method of consumption to suit their conditions. We believe in educating our clients and staff on the capabilities of medical marijuana, and always make safety a top priority. Putting Patients First MMJ America provides top-quality, Cannabis Cup award-winning product at guaranteed best prices. Our three Denver-metro area dispensaries tout knowledgeable budtenders and a wide selection of carefully grown medicine. Be sure to read up on our member benefits and you’ll see why MMJ America is the clear choice for patients in Colorado. Advocacy MMJ America is an active national advocate for patient’s rights and helped to develop the ground-breaking Colorado marijuana laws. We treat our role in the community with a sense of responsibility, always staying up to date and in compliance with regulations. Giving Back We believe in putting our money where our mouth is at MMJ America. We believe in the research & education of cannabis and the importance of our community’s health. We’ve donated to further the missions of the following charities: University of Colorado Boulder Adaptive Action Sports Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Children’s Hospital CASA Power of Love gala