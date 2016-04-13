Wolf_Of_Vegas on December 26, 2018

Ive been going to MMJ America ever since they opened up a dispensary here in Vegas. And i got to start by saying that the staff here is super knowledgeable on the product available they all know first hand. Budtenders are also very friendly and make your experience a very nice one. One thing I love about this dispensary is its open 24hrs. That and all the countless other positive remarks is why i give MMJ America 5 stars..