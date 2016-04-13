EyesGotLow
Any dispensary that’s open 24hrs usually has deals so mmj becomes one of my favorite Vegas dispensaries.
I have been coming to this dispensary for over a year now I want to say. The staff is well versed on what they do. No shortage of cute girls working there which is awesome! Lol. Live in Southern Highlands but make the drive here because of the quality of flower and their prices! 100% guarantee you’ll love this place if you give it a shot.
You guys need to pay drivers to drop customers off here. It will help your business greatly. For now I will be sure to let other drivers know you guys don’t pay.
Love you guys bartenders knowing and knowledgeable of their products if you're stuck and don't know what to get just ask the bartender
Great product, great prices and awesome staff.
Ive been going to MMJ America ever since they opened up a dispensary here in Vegas. And i got to start by saying that the staff here is super knowledgeable on the product available they all know first hand. Budtenders are also very friendly and make your experience a very nice one. One thing I love about this dispensary is its open 24hrs. That and all the countless other positive remarks is why i give MMJ America 5 stars..
whlole place is A1.... im there daily.... great flower.... great employees... great facility....
I have found my new "home". Prices are great. Budtenders are helpful and super cool!
Great prices !
Prices were pretty good, service is alway amazing, very knowledgeable staff, never a line. 👍🏻👍🏻