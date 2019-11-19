175 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 26
Show All 25
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$191
Deals
Two for Tuesday!
Valid 11/19/2019
Every Tuesday, buy 1 joint & get a 2nd joint of equal or lesser value for 20% OFF!
Tuesdays only. Cannot be combined with other offers. While supplies last.
Two for Tuesday!
Valid 11/19/2019
Every Tuesday, buy 1 joint & get a 2nd joint of equal or lesser value for 20% OFF!
Tuesdays only. Cannot be combined with other offers. While supplies last.
All Products
Casey Jones
from Arkannabis Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Casey Jones
Strain
$9.531 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
9lb Hammer
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Professor Strange Pork
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cutie Kush
from Unknown Brand
20.83%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Booger
from Unknown Brand
21.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Booger
Strain
$9.531 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Critical
from Arkannabis Farms
26.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.531 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chunky Glory
from Unknown Brand
31.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.911 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine
from Unknown Brand
19.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$11.911 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Ball
from Unknown Brand
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.911 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck (S)
from Lucky Turtle
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Trainwreck
Strain
$27.8500 mg
In-store only
Spookies (I)
from Lucky Turtle
69%
THC
0%
CBD
$27.8500 mg
In-store only
Chiesel (H)
from Lucky Turtle
66%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$27.8500 mg
In-store only
10:1 CBD Cartridge
from Lucky Turtle
6%
THC
52%
CBD
$53.2150 0
In-store only
5:1 CBD Cartridge
from Lucky Turtle
11%
THC
52%
CBD
$47.6550 0
In-store only
Strawberry Cough (S)
from Lucky Turtle
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$35.7450 0
In-store only
White Dawg (H)
from Lucky Turtle
71%
THC
0%
CBD
White Dawg
Strain
$35.74500 mg
In-store only
Bubba Kush (I)
from Lucky Turtle
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$35.74500 mg
In-store only
Ghost Og
from Unknown Brand
77.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$47.65500 mg
In-store only
Star Dawg
from Unknown Brand
66.34%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.56300 mg
In-store only
Super Silver Flo
from Unknown Brand
72.39%
THC
0%
CBD
$47.65500 mg
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Unknown Brand
73.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$47.65500 mg
In-store only
Become: Mellow
from Unknown Brand
48.7%
THC
46.7%
CBD
$33.36500 mg
In-store only
Become: Elevated
from Unknown Brand
55.9%
THC
27.8%
CBD
$33.36500 mg
In-store only
Become: Balanced
from Unknown Brand
55%
THC
38.6%
CBD
$33.36500 mg
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Grape God
from Unknown Brand
82%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Banana Kush
from Unknown Brand
82%
THC
1.3%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
83%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
82%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
92%
THC
1.6%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
87.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Pure 1:1
from Concentrate Supply Co.
51.9%
THC
43.9%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Pure
from Concentrate Supply Co.
85.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Clementine
from Concentrate Supply Co.
86.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Sour Lime
from Concentrate Supply Co.
84.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Blue Razz
from Concentrate Supply Co.
93.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Passion Fruit
from Concentrate Supply Co.
83.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Golden Pineapple
from Concentrate Supply Co.
86.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Cherry Limeade
from Concentrate Supply Co.
88.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Disposable Pen - APEX One Grape God (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
81.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape God
Strain
$27.8300 mg
In-store only
12345