BOGO $1 on 1906 Chocolates!
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Throughout the month of December, 1906 Chocolates are Buy 1, Get 1 for $1! This is a great time to try 1906's eclectic variety of delicious chocolates which can help you rest, feel energized, chill out, or feel lovey dovey!
Dollar product on equal or lesser value; offer cannot be combined; while supplies last
Citrique
from Unknown Brand
21.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dolato
from Unknown Brand
14.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cutie Kush
from Unknown Brand
20.83%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Arkannabis Farms
25.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$9.531 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Chunk
from Arkannabis Farms
20.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$9.531 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Booger
from Unknown Brand
21.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Booger
Strain
$9.531 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Quattro Kush
from Arkannabis Farms
28.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Quattro Kush
Strain
$9.531 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Critical
from Arkannabis Farms
26.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.531 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Kush
from Unknown Brand
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$107.22½ oz
In-store only
Chunky Glory
from Unknown Brand
31.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.911 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine
from Unknown Brand
19.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$11.911 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Ball
from Unknown Brand
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.911 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Aloha Simone
from Arkannabis Farms
25.04%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.911 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck (S)
from Lucky Turtle
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Trainwreck
Strain
$27.8500 mg
In-store only
Spookies (I)
from Lucky Turtle
69%
THC
0%
CBD
$27.8500 mg
In-store only
Chiesel (H)
from Lucky Turtle
66%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$27.8500 mg
In-store only
10:1 CBD Cartridge
from Lucky Turtle
6%
THC
52%
CBD
$53.2150 0
In-store only
5:1 CBD Cartridge
from Lucky Turtle
11%
THC
52%
CBD
$47.6550 0
In-store only
Strawberry Cough (S)
from Lucky Turtle
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$35.7450 0
In-store only
White Dawg (H)
from Lucky Turtle
71%
THC
0%
CBD
White Dawg
Strain
$35.74500 mg
In-store only
Bubba Kush (I)
from Lucky Turtle
67%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$35.74500 mg
In-store only
Ghost Og
from Unknown Brand
77.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$47.65500 mg
In-store only
Star Dawg
from Unknown Brand
66.34%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.56300 mg
In-store only
Super Silver Flo
from Unknown Brand
72.39%
THC
0%
CBD
$47.65500 mg
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Unknown Brand
73.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$47.65500 mg
In-store only
Become: Mellow
from Unknown Brand
48.7%
THC
46.7%
CBD
$33.36500 mg
In-store only
Become: Elevated
from Unknown Brand
55.9%
THC
27.8%
CBD
$33.36500 mg
In-store only
Become: Balanced
from Unknown Brand
55%
THC
38.6%
CBD
$33.36500 mg
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Grape God
from Unknown Brand
82%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Banana Kush
from Unknown Brand
82%
THC
1.3%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
83%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
82%
THC
1.1%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
92%
THC
1.6%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
87.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Pure 1:1
from Concentrate Supply Co.
51.9%
THC
43.9%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Pure
from Concentrate Supply Co.
85.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Clementine
from Concentrate Supply Co.
86.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Sour Lime
from Concentrate Supply Co.
84.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Blue Razz
from Concentrate Supply Co.
93.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Dispensing Syringe - Passion Fruit
from Concentrate Supply Co.
83.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
