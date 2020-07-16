designid
Called and asked for assistance and was denied help. I have zero confidence in this dispensary as I am a MMJ.
This is our Medical Menu ONLY. You can view our Recreational Menu at moderncann.com/rec-menu/. Modern Cannabis is Chicago's leading medical marijuana dispensary, carrying the largest and highest-quality selection of medical cannabis in the city. Located in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, we aim to provide patients with the best medical cannabis patient experience possible. We offer a customer loyalty program, veteran's discount, hold regular educational events, sales, stay active in our communities, and much more. Who We Are: We provide a safe, comfortable space for patients to learn about and choose the highest-quality mmj products currently available in Illinois. As a pharmacist-led organization, our exceptionally educated, professional staff meet one on one with patients to discuss individual needs for qualifying conditions, address any and all patient concerns, and prevent any possible drug interactions. We have extensive resources and caring, down-to-earth, personable staff. Additionally, we work with product specialists in California to ensure the highest possible standards. Our Security: Patient safety is our priority. We staff former high-level City and Federal law enforcement officials for all operational security, and our building uses only state-of-the-art security technology.
I love how clean it is. The staff is friendly and very knowledgeable. I even called to ask them about certain strains I can try with my medical card, and they were very quick on their feet. + great social media presence. I haven’t gone to a different dispensary because there is no need to.
Moca has joined the ranks of shit Chicago dispensaries. I though they cared about their medical patients but is is clear that they are in it for the money with their new price increases. Place never has sales either. Staff is nice. Minus the guy behind the glass that checks your medical card, that guy has always been rude.