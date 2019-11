Welcome to Modern Buds! We strive to bring you the best products at the best prices. We have many products, from flower, to CBD, to Concentrates and Edibles. All lab tested and earth friendly. We also offer free gifts with purchases of $50+! First time customers receive 30% off total order. We also have 20% off daily deals. Return with a new customer and receive 30% off. *must use discount SAME DAY, IN STORE. NO STACKING DEALS* We are a legal dispensary so we do charge taxes. TAX IS NOT INCLUDED IN MENU PRICES. Medicinal Tax Rate: City Tax 6% | State Cannabis Tax 15% | Sales Tax 10.25% | Total 31.24% Recreational Tax Rates : City Tax 8% | State Cannabis Tax 15% | Sales Tax 10.25% | Total: 33.25%