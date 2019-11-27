Follow
MedMen Scottsdale - Talking Stick (Manzanita)
480-991-3752
339 products
Last updated:
Deals
Danksgiving Deals
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/30/2019
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday Buds rewards members can get 20% off of their ENTIRE purchase.
All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Not valid on prior purchases, gift cards & taxes. Consumer must pay applicable sales tax. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, BOGO, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. Some exclusions may apply.
All Products
Mandarin Cookies
from Item 9 Labs
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Slyme Cookies
from Potent Planet
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Slyme Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Birthday Cake
from Cresco Labs
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert
from Cresco Labs
20.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GG
from Item 9 Labs
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
GMO Cookies
from Item 9 Labs
24%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Candy
from TRU Infusion
24.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Candy
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry WiFi
from TRU Infusion
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry WiFi
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Dosidos
from TRU Infusion
21.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Kush
from TRU Infusion
23.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip
from TRU Infusion
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Larry OG
from AZ Nectar Farms
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Prickly Pear
from Cresco Labs
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Prickly Pear
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Chemdawg
from Cresco Labs
24.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Jelly Sickle
from Potent Planet
20.88%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Jelly Sickle
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Meat Breath
from Potent Planet
28.42%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Meat Breath
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Molotov Cocktail
from Korova Arizona
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Molotov Cocktail
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Russian Collusion
from Korova Arizona
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Russian Collusion
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Monday Driver
from AZ Nectar Farms
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Monday Driver
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Plum Driver
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Plum Driver
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Fruit Cake
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruit Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cold Front
from AZ Nectar Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cold Front
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
KO Kush
from Omaha Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
KO Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream
from HUXTON
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cannalope Haze
from HUXTON
20.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannalope Haze
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Crack
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Master Kush
from HUXTON
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Maui Wowie
from HUXTON
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Durban Poison
from HUXTON
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Franco's Lemon Cheese
from AZ Nectar Farms
23.87%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Franco's Lemon Cheese
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Punch
from AZ Nectar Farms
21.27%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Sour Punch
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Garlicane
from AZ Nectar Farms
28.34%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Garlicane
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Ashy Larry
from AZ Nectar Farms
13.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Ashy Larry
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato
from Korova Arizona
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Dream Machine
from Omaha Farms
18.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Machine
Strain
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Cali Dream
from Omaha Farms
18.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Cali Dream
Strain
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Extreme Green
from Omaha Farms
20.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Extreme Green
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Wonder Woman
from HUXTON
20.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Woman OG
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
HIFI Blend Tin
from HUXTON
20%
THC
0%
CBD
HIFI Blend
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Rise Blend Tin
from HUXTON
17%
THC
0%
CBD
RISE Blend
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
