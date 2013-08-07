Follow
MedMen Scottsdale - Talking Stick (Manzanita)
480-991-3752
Danksgiving Deals
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/30/2019
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday Buds rewards members can get 20% off of their ENTIRE purchase.
10% Off 1st Purchase
Receive 10% Off your purchase when you sign-up @ MedMen.com to receive email updates!
Discount can only be used once.
MedMen Buds!
You can now earn credit towards future purchases, just by being our Bud! MedMen Buds, our introductory rewards program, allows you to earn a point per dollar spent on qualifying purchases! Ask an associate about all the benefits and to get signed up today!
VETERAN & SENIOR DISCOUNT
Veterans and Seniors (65+) Patients receive 15% off entire purchase.
**Must show valid Military ID** All offers are limited to stock on hand; no rain checks are available. Not valid on prior purchases, gift cards & taxes. Consumer must pay applicable sales tax. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, BOGO, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. Some exclusions may apply.