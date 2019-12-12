99 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 53
Show All 27
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$73
Deals
*** DEALS *** DEALS *** DEALS ***
Valid 10/10/2019 – 2/1/2020
Everyday Early Bird Special 15% off Purchase Between 9am-11am M-F Happy Hour 4pm-6pm 15% off Purchase M-F Power Hour 8pm-9pm 15% off Purchase Select .5g CHF PreRolls 2 for $5 Everyday and CHF 1g PreRolls 2 for $10 Everyday ***** Save 15% Off your flower when you purchase 7g or more Everyday ******
Excludes $4 grams of flower While supplies last
*** DEALS *** DEALS *** DEALS ***
Valid 10/10/2019 – 2/1/2020
Everyday Early Bird Special 15% off Purchase Between 9am-11am M-F Happy Hour 4pm-6pm 15% off Purchase M-F Power Hour 8pm-9pm 15% off Purchase Select .5g CHF PreRolls 2 for $5 Everyday and CHF 1g PreRolls 2 for $10 Everyday ***** Save 15% Off your flower when you purchase 7g or more Everyday ******
Excludes $4 grams of flower While supplies last
All Products
Blueberry Headband x SCBD by CHF
from CHF
17.15%
THC
4.57%
CBD
Blueberry Headband x SCBD
Strain
$4each
In-store only
Acapulco Gold by CHF
from CHF
21.01%
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Chemdawg#4 by CHF
from CHF
18.97%
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Grapehead by sugarbud
from Sugarbud
25.7%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Grapehead
Strain
$10each
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by High Winds Farms
from High Winds Farms
26.8%
THC
0.6%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Tahoe OG by CHF south
from CHF south
23.37%
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Casper OG by CHF
from CHF
25.16%
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
818 Headband by CHF
from CHF
22.31%
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Lemon Zkittles by CHF
from CHF
21.04%
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Honey Badger Haze by F&J's Farm
from F&J's Farm
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Badger Haze
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Palpatine by Rolen Stone
from Rolen Stone
23.7%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Palpatine
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Pineapple by CHF
from CHF
21.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Papaya Punch by sugarbud
from Sugarbud
21.8%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Oregon Sunset #5 by High Winds Farm
from High Winds Farm
29.2%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Oregon Sunset #5
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Granola Funk by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
26.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Black Cobra by Noble Farms
from Noble Farms
22.94%
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Wedding Crasher by Noble Farms
from Noble Farms
26.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Golden State Cookies by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
20.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden State Cookies
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Corazon by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
0.64%
THC
14.93%
CBD
Corazon
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Twisted Berry by Otis Gardens
from Otis Gardens
28.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Twisted Berry
Strain
$8each
In-store only
OG Kush by Otis Gardens
from Otis Gardens
34.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Dosidos by CHF south
from CHF south
18.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosidos
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Double Deja Vu by CHF
from CHF
20.68%
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Hawaiian Hammer by CHF
from CHF
21.09%
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Pink Snowman by CHF
from CHF
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Animal Face by sugarbud
from Sugarbud
28.4%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Strawberry Cookies by Dab Factory
from Dab Factory
80.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cookies
Strain
$33.61 g
In-store only
Sour Tsunami x Church by Buddies
from Buddies
13%
THC
53.6%
CBD
Sour Tsunami x Church
Strain
$36½ g
In-store only
Star Dawg by Buddies
from Buddies
67.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Star Dawg
Strain
$36½ g
In-store only
MAC by Dab Factory
from Dab Factory
74.65%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
Scouts Honor by NW Kind
from NW KIND
77.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Scouts Honor
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
9# Hammer by Dab Factory
from Dab Factory
80.15%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Zurple P+unch by Buddies
from Buddies
69.8%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Zurple P+unch
Strain
$43.21 g
In-store only
Peaches n Cream x Tangie by Buddies
from Buddies
66.8%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Peaches n Cream x Tangie
Strain
$43.21 g
In-store only
Buddies PHK x Purple Punch Dist Vape Cart 1g by Buddies
from Buddies
79.7%
THC
3.1%
CBD
Buddies PHK x Purple Punch Dist Vape Cart 1g
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Cash Kush x NYC Diesel by Buddies
from Buddies
80.9%
THC
0.94%
CBD
Cash Kush x NYC Diesel
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Sugar Cookies by Sessions
from Sessions
76.6%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
blood orange by Farmer's Friend Extracts
from Farmer's Friend Extracts
70.7%
THC
0.44%
CBD
blood orange
Strain
$271 g
In-store only
Cosmic Temple by Farmer's Friend Extracts
from Farmer's Friend Extracts
69.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cosmic Temple
Strain
$271 g
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel by Farmer's Friend Extracts
from Farmer's Friend Extracts
72.3%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$271 g
In-store only
123