"Tis the season of giving so show you care by dropping off a non-perishable food donation and receive an additional 10% off your purchase!" We are the Newest Dispensary in NE Salem. ** Discounts for Seniors & Veterans ** We proudly have products from Sugar Buds, Wicked Kind,Noble Farms,High Winds Farm,Yerba Buena. We are also thrilled to carry White Label, NW Kind, Buddies, Beehive, Wyld, Luminous Botanicals. *** Tons of parking in the back " Gravel parking lot " ***