MOTA is family owned and operated by two brothers who were born and raised in Southern California. We first opened in The Valley as Sherman Oaks Holistics Oasis (SOHO) as a dispensary focused on elevating consciousness and promoting wellness by breeding first-class genetics at an affordable price. Since moving to the former Circus of Books building on Sunset Blvd our mission has stayed the same, as we become part of the Silverlake Community. Our growmaster will always have a hand in every step of the process for all of our home grown flower, from seed to sale. We of course are not solely focused on flower. In addition, we carry a wide variety of our favorite edibles, vaporizers, tinctures, and topicals and our budtenders are informed and ready to help you pick the right product if you need assistance! We believe in the power cannabis and are happy to share our passion with you all. We also have a fun magic door!